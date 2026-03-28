New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday listed for consideration the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against Punit Garg, the former Director of Reliance Communications (RCom) Ltd., in an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 40000 crores.

Garg was arrested by the ED in January 2026, the ED filed the chargesheet on Friday.

Also Read | Rupali Chakankar Viral News: NCP Leader Cleared Anu Malik in 'Me Too' Case in Return for Movie Role for Her Son, Claims Sushma Andhare.

This chargesheet was presented for hearing before Special Judge Ajay Gupta. After hearing submissions, it was listed for consideration on the legal aspects of BNSS on the point of issuance of notice before cognisance.

Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appeared through video conferencing for the ED. Senior advocate Manu Sharma appeared for Punit Garg.

Also Read | Barabanki Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Beheaded in Tikaitnagar, Accused Walks Away With Severed Head to His House.

The matter has been listed on April 8 for a hearing on the chargesheet. Meanwhile, the court has called for a medical report from AIIMS's medical board on April 2. His plea for interim bail on medical grounds is pending before the court on April 4.

Punit Garg was arrested by the ED on January 29, 2026.

After registering the ECIR on the basis of FIR of the CBI, the ED had arrested Punit Garg. Initially, the ED had gotten remand of Punit Narendra Garg for 9 days for investigation to trace the remaining Proceeds of Crime, identify other beneficiaries, and uncover the complete money-laundering trail. After ED's interrogation, Garg was sent to Judicial custody.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Special Task Force, arrested Punit Garg, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an ongoing investigation relating to over Rs 40,000 Crore bank fraud and money laundering by RCOM and its group entities.

The arrest was made pursuant to an investigation initiated based on CBI's FIR of 21.08.2025 for offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Sections 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989.

Punit Garg served as President of RCOM, handling the Global Enterprise Business of RCOM from 2006 to 2013. Thereafter, he served as President (Regulatory Affairs) from 2014 to 2017, the ED said.

Subsequently, in October 2017, he was appointed as Executive Director of RCOM. Thereafter, from April 2019 till April 2025, he served as non-Executive Director of RCOM, it added.

ED investigation has revealed that Punit Garg, while holding senior managerial and directorial positions in RCOM over an extended period from 2001 to 2025, was actively involved in the acquisition, possession, concealment, layering, and dissipation of Proceeds of Crime generated from the said bank fraud.

ED has said that it has been found that Proceeds of Crime were diverted through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM. In particular, it was found that Proceeds of Crime were diverted for the purchase of a luxury condominium apartment in Manhattan, New York, United States of America (USA).

ED alleged that this property was sold during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of RCOM fraudulently by Punit Garg. The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional.

The investigation has further revealed that part of the Proceeds of Crime, public money taken by RCOM as bank loans, was diverted for Punit Garg's personal expenses, including overseas education-related payments of his children, the ED said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)