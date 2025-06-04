Thane, Jun 4 (PTI) Police have seized 34 kg of ganja valued at Rs 6.89 lakh from a taxi in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the taxi carrying three persons at Mahajanwadi in Mira Gaothan area on May 29.

Also Read | Hyderabad Food Poisoning: One Dead, 70 Complain of Vomiting, Diarrhoea at Telangana Institute of Mental Health.

"A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 34.484 kg of ganja," Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Vijaykumar Marathe said.

The seized contraband is estimated to be valued at Rs 6,89,680 in the illegal market, according to police.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The three taxi occupants, including its driver, all hailing from neighbouring Mumbai, were arrested. The police also seized Rs 7,500 cash from the accused and impounded the vehicle, the official said.

During the investigation, the police on Tuesday arrested another person, a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, who allegedly supplied the contraband to the other accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)