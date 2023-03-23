New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Thursday as the ruling BJP and opposition parties engaged in a verbal duel over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Also Read | Modi Surname Remarks: Gujarat Court Holds Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Guilty in Criminal Defamation Case.

Earlier, Dhankhar rejected 12 notices under rule 267 that sought discussion on the allegations against Adani by setting aside the business of the day.

While Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the nation was concerned about remarks made by Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe allegations against Adani.

Also Read | Indeed Layoffs: Leading Job Portal Fires 2,200 Employees, CEO Chris Hyams Heartbroken.

As the two sides raised slogans, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)