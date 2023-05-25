Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday accused state Minister Shanti Dhariwal of selling government land in a posh Jaipur colony to a private man for personal disposal.

The BJP leader alleged that the Urban and Housing Department Minister sold 2,377 square metres of land worth Rs 45 crore for Rs 6.18 crore to a Kota-based person for the construction of a skill development and education centre.

However, instead of any such centre, the man used the land for personal use and constructed a plush bungalow, Meena alleged.

"Housing board has become a board of corruption. In Raj Aangan NRI Colony of Pratapnagar, Minister Shanti Dhariwal stopped a file by writing 'Not Allowed', then after 15 days gave land worth crores for Rs 7 crore to his 'favourite' in the name of skill development.

"This is big corruption, it should be investigated," Meena said, as he accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of allowing "open corruption" in Jaipur, the state capital.

Meena also claimed that the Raj Aangan colony which was meant for NRIs, is populated by non-NRIs.

