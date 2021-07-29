New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon as opposition members created uproar over Pegasus and various other issues.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted the notices given by various opposition party members for suspension of the business to allow discussion on their issues.

This was protested by Congress MPs and several of them were on their feet. In the meantime, TMC members trooped into the Well of the House and were later joined by Congress MPs.

Naidu asked the protesting members to return to their seats, but they did not yield.

The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

