Imphal, Mar 29 (PTI) The Manipur government has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing credible information leading to the safe return of a 20-year-old missing man, officials said on Saturday.

Luwangthem Mukesh of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai area in Imphal West district was reported missing since March 16.

A statement issued by the Home Department said that the Manipur Police under the supervision of a senior level officer, along with Assam Rifles and other security forces have conducted joint operations for search and rescue of the missing person in the vicinity of suspected areas in Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Noney districts and other parts of the state.

The police utilised advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering, it said.

The administration urged the citizens to come forward with any relevant information that could assist in the safe return of the missing person.

"The state government has also announced a reward of Rs 10,00,000 only to any informant who provides credible information leading to the safe return of the missing person," the statement said.

Mukesh was last seen near the Chinikhon area in Bishnupur district, and his mobile phone signals were traced in the Kuki-dominated Jouzangtek area in Noney district, though the exact locations are yet to be confirmed, the police had said.

His mother, Luwangthem Ongbi Omila Devi, had appealed to the authorities to save the life of her son and to hand him over safely.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

