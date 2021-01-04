Ahmedabad, Jan 4 (PTI) A national meet of various organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Gandhinagar in Gujarat between January 5 and 7, which will be attended by BJP president J P Nadda and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, a Sangh office-bearer said on Monday.

During the three-day convention, about 150 delegates of 25-odd organisations affiliated to the Sangh will share their experiences, feedback and information with each other, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar told reporters.

He said the meet will be held at the Karnavati University campus in Gandhinagar.

Besides Bhagwat and Nadda, RSS 'Sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi,and top leaders of the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, ABVP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Vishwa Hindu Parishad etc. will participate in the 'samanvay' (coordination) meeting, Kumar said.

Responding to a query, Kumar said the meeting is not a platform to take any decision.

"All the (affiliated) organisations are free, autonomous and self-supporting, and they all have definite work areas. They meet to share their experiences, feedback, and information with each other, so that people can benefit," he said.

Kumar said the 'samanvay' meeting is held twice every year. "Generally, a large group meets in September and a smaller group in January," he added.

However, the meeting held in September last year was restricted in size due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said around 150 karyakartas will remain present at the Gandhinagar meeting.

"At the meet, the RSS-affiliate bodies will share their experiences of the pandemic period, which saw many new people joining them, even from distant areas. Organisations have made plans for their expansion through new contacts, which will also be discussed," Kumar said.

He said discussions will also be held on volunteering and conducting door-to-door campaigns to collect donations from the people for the constriction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya "as desired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas".

Besides current issues, discussions will also be held on various aspects like "growing awareness among the people regarding Indian lifestyle and Yoga, food habits, importance of family values, 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said.

