Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on Thursday evening on a 10-day trip, where he will engage with Sangh functionaries on organisational matters and discuss the future roadmap of the organisation.

His visit will focus on instilling values such as patriotism, self-reliance, family values, environmental protection, and socializing through family-oriented practices.

According to RSS general secretary Jishnu Basu, Bhagwat will arrive in the state from Kerala.

"From February 7-10, Bhagwat will interact with RSS functionaries in Dakshin Banga zone, which includes Purba-Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North-South 24 Parganas. On February 13, he will move to Madhyabanga zone, covering areas like Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Purba-Paschim Bardhaman, and Nadia," Basu said.

A significant portion of the visit includes Bhagwat's participation in a brainstorming session on February 11-12, followed by the inauguration of a new RSS office in Madhyabanga on February 14. Bhagwat will also attend a conference of RSS functionaries on February 16 at the SAI complex in Burdwan.

Basu emphasised that Bhagwat's visit is aimed at bolstering the spirit of nationalism within the Hindu community, promoting 'Swadeshi' consciousness, and furthering the vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat,' which is a key national goal.

He mentioned that RSS pracharaks (campaigners) would focus on promoting environmental protection, cleanliness, and patriotism in line with these messages.

"Realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will become 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and every pracharak will work to realise that goal. Every 'pracharak' will work to protect plants, every pracharak will work towards better the environment and clean up surroundings, forbid others not to spit in public place. We will seek directions from Bhagawat ji on ways to reach out to people with these messages," he said.

Responding to questions about the political significance of the visit, Basu clarified that the RSS is not a political organisation. He said the visit and related meetings, referred to as 'prabas' in RSS terminology, had been planned well in advance and were not specifically aimed at influencing the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections. PTI SUS

