Deoghar, Dec 26 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited an ashram in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday and participated in a discourse there, a RSS office-bearer said.

Bhagwat, who was in the town on a personal trip, visited the Thakur Anukul Chandra Ashram, RSS Sah Prant Prachar Pramukh Sanjay Kumar Azad told PTI.

The ashram, established by Thakur Anukul Chandra, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Adequate security arrangements were in place at Deogarh airport and other places in view of Bhagwat's visit to the holy town.

