Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to begin a four-day visit to Tripura on Monday, said officials.

"Bhagwat will meet Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with other ministers of the state during his visit," said sources.

As per an official order, Bhagwat is a "Z + security protectee... and he has been declared "state guest" by the government.

He is likely to visit various parts of Tripura. However, his entire tour schedule has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

