Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Congress government in Karnataka has brought RSS route marches to the forefront only to hide its failures, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged.

"RSS path sanchalans (route marches) are not something new; they have been happening for decades. But the Congress Government has brought the RSS issue to the forefront only to hide its failures," Kumaraswamy said in a press meet here.

"It is impossible to ban the RSS. Why keep talking about them every day? They are doing their own work. Why waste time talking about RSS?" he questioned.

The Union Minister accused the State government of misleading the people.

"For a while, you targeted Dharmasthala. You created an SIT and wasted time. Now, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi has got relief in one case. During this government's tenure, nothing has reached a logical conclusion. You waste time and mislead people," he alleged.

He asked the government to stop talking about RSS and focus on development.

"Work on solving the problems faced by the state. Mere criticism serves no purpose," he remarked.

When asked about Yathindra Siddaramaiah's remark that Satish Jarkiholi should become CM, Kumaraswamy responded: "According to the Constitution given by Ambedkar, anyone in this country can become a Chief Minister politically. That is their party's matter. It is for them to decide who to make CM or not. Why should it concern me?" he said.

"Farmers are facing problems. I do not know whether reports have even been submitted to the Centre on this. Banning RSS is not important. Why cling to this issue every day? First, solve people's problems," he hit out at the government.

Replying to a media question on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remark that "Let Kumaraswamy build a factory, we will give him permission," the Union Minister retorted: "Let him first find out what reforms I brought when I was CM. I had launched the 'Compete with China' programme. I had set up industries in nine clusters, aiming to provide employment to lakhs of people. There was a plan to give ₹25,000 crore in subsidies to industries. But they, along with others, pulled down my government. They have not been capable even of closing a pothole. Why have they failed?"

Responding to DK Shivakumar's challenge for an open debate, Kumaraswamy said: "That person does not have the moral standing for a debate."

"How can one have an open debate with him? He has not retained that dignity. I have never engaged in money-minting activities the way he does. Let him first see the work I did when I was CM. Let him also understand what my ministerial portfolios are at the Centre and what their scope is. My ministry does not set up factories; it frames policies and gives incentives. Still, I am doing my work. I have decided to provide 4,500 electric buses for Bengaluru city. I have also planned several schemes for the state," he said in rebuttal.

"This very person, when he was Bengaluru Development Minister, how many factories did he establish? Forget factories, people know how many societies he swallowed. I can list them if needed," Kumaraswamy added.

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah's remark that "Kumaraswamy never asks Modi for grants," the Union Minister said, "Why should I ask? People have given you 136 seats. Why should I speak? When I was CM, if Modi did not give funds, did I just sit idle? When floods hit Kodagu, I got 1,000 houses built. I didn't sit quietly just because the Centre didn't give money. They lack both ability and willpower," he said. (ANI)

