New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Days before the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a book which chronicles the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement will be released here on August 1 by senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale along with VHP's working president Alok Kumar.

The book has been written by Arun Anand, CEO of IVSK, a communication arm of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), and co-authored by Vinay Nalwa.

Nalwa is a doctorate in sociology and at present a Senior Fellow at Delhi-based think tank 'Vichar Vinimay Kendra'.

Anand claimed that it is a first of its kind book which has the complete history of Ayodhya since the birth of Lord Ram up to the setting up of the trust for the reconstruction of the Ram temple.

“It unravels the 500-year long struggles for the construction of the temple and reproduces land records, as well as accounts of several foreign travellers since 1528, all pointing towards the fact that Ram Temple was demolished by Babur's forces in 1528,” Anand said.

Even after a mosque-like structure was built, Hindus never stopped doing ‘puja‘ at that place, he said.

The book is published by Prabhat Prakashan and will be released on August 1 by RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, he said.

The bhoomi pujan or ground breaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

