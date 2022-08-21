New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the organisation is working to "awaken and unify society" to enable it to emerge as a "model society" for the world.

He also underlined the need to prioritize "us" above "my and mine" while doing welfare work, adding that doing so will help the people "evolve as a society".

The remarks of the RSS chief came while addressing a discussion programme organised by the Delhi unit of the organisation.

"Sangh (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is working to awaken the society, unify it and make it more organized as a single entity so that India can emerge as a model society for the entire world," Bhagwat said.

He said that there were many personalities who contributed to the country's fight for Independence.

"Many personalities from different sections of society sacrificed and contributed to the country's Independence, but it took time for us to flourish as one society. We need to prioritize 'us' above 'my and mine' while doing welfare work and this will help us evolve as a society," said Bhagwat. (ANI)

