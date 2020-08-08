Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.

The recruitment on the post of community health officer will be done in all blocks of the state, it said.

The chief minister also cleared several other proposals including direct appointment of fourth grade employees on 326 posts in police department, according to the statement.

