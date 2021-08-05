New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were affected yet again on Thursday due to continuous protests by Opposition members over the Pegasus spying issue and three farm laws though two bills were introduced in the House amid the din.

After repeated adjournments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to introduce the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 when the House met at 5 pm. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said bills were being passed in the House without debate at an average time of seven minutes a bill.

He claimed that bringing a supplementary list of business at the last minute was not correct.

"It is astounding to note that the House has made a record by passing each and every bill at the rate of 7 minutes only. It clearly vindicates an outrageous onslaught on parliamentary democracy," Chowdhary said.

RSP member N K Premchandran supported Chowdhary.

Later, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by Opposition members. The bill seeks to amend the Income Tax Act of 1961 and the Finance Act of 2012.

"I want to tell you that you only kept making noise, you didn't do any work. You have come here to do people's work. You should do people's work who have sent you here (Lok Sabha)," said Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, before adjourning the House for the day.

Earlier, a bill to set up a central university in the union territory of Ladakh was also introduced.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha TV showed glimpses of protests by the opposition members in the House. So far, the protests in Lok Sabha chamber were not being shown.

TV showed long shots of members raising slogans in the Well.

According to Lok Sabha officials, there are two channels -- one which broadcast proceedings inside Parliament complex and the other which shows the proceedings to the general public. The one which shows House proceedings inside the complex showed greater details of opposition protest.

The proceedings which are aired inside the complex are also shown on two giant TV screens inside Lok Sabha chamber. During Question Hour, some opposition members were seen adjusting their placards on Pegasus and farm issues to come in the camera frame.

When the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Indian hockey team for its Olympic medal after 41 years as well as women players who won medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

When the Question Hour commenced, Opposition parties started protesting against the Pegasus spyware controversy and farm laws. Many members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Amid the din, at least 10 questions and supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour.

While urging the protesting members to go back to their seats, Birla said important issues are being discussed in the Question Hour and that they were not asking questions but only indulging in sloganeering.

"This is not appropriate for Parliament traditions," the Speaker said and stressed that people want the House to run in accordance with traditions and rules.

Crores of rupees are being spent and people are asking why the House is not running, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till noon as the Opposition uproar continued.

Earlier, Congress leader Chowdhury sought to raise the issue of the death of a Dalit girl following alleged sexual assault in the national capital but was not allowed.

As soon as the House resumed at noon, he again tried to raise the issue. He said he wanted the House to adopt a resolution condemning the incident.

The Congress leader of Lok Sabha was immediately countered by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal who asked why the opposition party was silent on similar issues which had taken place in Rajasthan, a state ruled by the Congress.

Meghwal objected to Chowdhury raising the issue and said that it was condemnable that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to raise Rajasthan's issues.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, ignored Chowdhury's appeal and allowed the papers related to various ministries to be laid in the House amid continued protests and sloganeering by opposition members.

Since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19, parliamentary proceedings have been continuously witnessing disruptions due to protests by Opposition parties.

