New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Environment Ministry Friday notified rules, empowering the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose environmental compensation on farmers burning stubble in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh under the National Capital Region.

According to ministry officials, state authorities have already been imposing environmental compensation on farmers found burning stubble in these areas in compliance with directions of the National Green Tribunal.

"The new rules empower the commission to impose and collect the environment compensation," the official said.

The Centre decriminalised stubble burning in November 2021 following demands from farmer groups.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had then said, ''Looking at the severity of the cases, the state governments have to take a call and the issue of compensation is also to be decided by them.'' He added that every state will decide as per its state legislation.

The Environment Ministry's Friday notification said, "The commission (CAQM) may impose and collect environmental compensation on farmers liable for burning stubble."

The quasi-judicial body formed in 2021 can impose fines up to Rs 2,500 on farmers owning 2 acres, Rs 5,000 on those having 2 acres to five acres, and Rs 15,000 on those owning five acres or more, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Rules, 2023.

The environmental compensation will be collected through a challan and deposited in the account of the respective state pollution control board or pollution control committees.

The erring farmers are required to pay the environmental compensation within 30 days of receiving the challan, failing which a certificate specifying the amount due will be prepared and forwarded to the officer authorised by the state government to recover the fee as an arrear of land revenue.

The officer maintaining land revenue records will also mark the record with a red entry against the farmer found to have burnt stubble.

The ministry official said the marking will help the administration identify potential candidates for focused attention. "The red entry will suggest where efforts have to be directed in terms of IEC activities and providing solutions," he said.

