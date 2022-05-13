Aligarh (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl who had allegedly jumped from the first floor of a police station's building while in detention there in an elopement case, died on Friday, police said.

The girl who was seriously injured in her alleged suicide bid on Tuesday was being treated at the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Friday, police added.

Also Read | India Announces State Mourning on Saturday Following Demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The woman had been traced by the Vijaygarh police of the district on a complaint by her father that his daughter, a minor, had been lured by Etah resident Akash and his associate from his home. On her father's complaint filed on April 28, the girl was traced along with the duo on May 5, Vijaygarh SHO D N Tripathi told PTI on Friday.

As her father had claimed her to be a minor, the police got her medically examined soon after her recovery but the tests revealed her age to be 19 years, SHO Tripathi said.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Application For Head Constable Post Begins on May 17 at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The girl was subjected to further medical examinations “that took two more days”, Tripathi said, claiming that “the girl was not in police custody but housed in the woman's barrack of the police station for her safety”.

The SHO said she was being “housed in the woman's barrack of the police station” for the completion of her further medical tests and the recording of her statement in court.

On Tuesday night (May 10), a day “before she was to be taken to the court, she jumped from the first floor and injured herself grievously”, the SHO said.

The SHO, however, did not explain under what authority of law, the girl was “housed in woman's barrack of the police station” for over five days from May 6 to May 10 as no person can be kept in police custody beyond 24 hours after his or her arrest, apprehension or detention.

Section 57 of the Criminal Procedure Code stipulates that a person detained or arrested has to be produced before a magisterial court under the provisions of section 167 of the CrPC within 24 of his arrest or detention for the extension of his or her police custody or to be remanded in judicial custody.

Even in cases of elopement, a woman has to be sent to a women's shelter on court's order if she apprehends any harm by her family members.

The police, meanwhile, after the girl's death on Friday, booked the duo, Aakash and his associate, on the charge of abetting her suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)