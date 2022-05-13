The Staff Selection Commission will soon release a recruitment notification for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. According to the short notice, the detailed notification will release on May 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in from May 17. The Commission will conduct Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 in the month of September 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 16. The number of vacancies has not been announced yet.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Notification will release on: May 17, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will begin: May 17, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will end: June 16, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date 2022: September 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Age limit and educational qualification

12th passed candidates whose age is not more than 25 years can appear for the Delhi Police Head Constable Exam 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary for the selected Delhi Police Head Constables will be between Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

According to the short notification issued by SSC, candidates will be required to apply online through the SSC website ssc.nic.in only.

