New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Two teenagers who had run away from their homes, one of them to become an actor, were restored to their families, a Delhi Police officer said on Monday.

The "missing" were a 15-year-old boy, who wanted to make it as an actor, and a 19-year-old woman, who wanted to get married.

Also Read | Influencer Manish Kashyap Joins Jan Suraaj Party in Presence of Prashant Kishor After Quitting BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics and Video).

The boy, who was reported as kidnapped from south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on July 1, was found living in a hotel in central Delhi's Daryaganj.

"The boy had left home voluntarily, aspiring to become an actor. He intended to go to Mumbai but remained stranded in Delhi due to lack of money," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

He was handed over to his family after counselling.

The woman, reportedly missing since April 21 from the Mukherjee Nagar area, was located in Noida.

"She had left home with the intention of getting married," the DCP said.

A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced on information leading to her discovery, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)