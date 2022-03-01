New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the stranded Indians at Delhi Airport on Tuesday and said that the government's efforts to repatriate stranded students will continue till all of them are brought back.

"Many of your friends are still stuck in Ukraine, tell them efforts are being made to bring them back home. Efforts to continue till all of them are brought back", said Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union Minister received the eighth flight carrying 216 Indian students, who were stranded in Delhi.

He said that the government is making all efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back the stranded students. "We are speaking to the respective officials to evacuate the students from Ukraine", added Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, MEA on Tuesday said that an Indian student lost his life in Kharkiv his morning because of shelling.

India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri left for Budapest to aid the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju also left for Slovakia on Tuesday.

The government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals."Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland... to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday. (ANI)

