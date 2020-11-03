Panaji, Nov 3 (PTI) A Russian national has been arrested from North Goa for allegedly possessing ganja, police said on Tuesday.

Pernem Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said the Russian national, Oleg Malyshev (38), was arrested after a raid in Mandrem village on Monday.

He was found in possession of ganja worth Rs 4,300, Dalvi said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police official said. PTI

