Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) A Russian national was arrested in Goa on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man.

Boris Mahashiva, the accused, assaulted the driver of his car in a case of road rage, stated complainant Varun Taneja, a Mumbai resident, in the FIR.

Mahashiva also broke the front windshield of Taneja's car and threatened to kill him and his driver, as per the complaint.

Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem Police said the Russian national, who stays in Morjim beach village, was arrested and a court sent him in 13-day of judicial custody.

Further investigation is on, he said.

