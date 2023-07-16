Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) A rusted mortar shell was found near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The mortar shell was dugout by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during some construction work in Border Outpost Chadwal area late Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said the shell was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion without causing any damage.

