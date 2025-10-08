Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam (SASS) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple.

In a letter to the Kerala Additional Chief Secretary (Home), SASS National Chairman SJR Kumar said that an investigation conducted by the Devaswom Vigilance or the Kerala State Police cannot be expected to reveal the full truth, as there exists a serious possibility of interference or manipulation by the very parties involved.

"Only a neutral and central agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can ensure a fair, transparent, and credible inquiry," Kumar stated. He said that this constitutes a grave offence against both the faith of millions of devotees and the sanctity of the Sabarimala shrine.

"I National Chairman of Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam and a devotee of Lord Ayyappa, wish to bring to your urgent attention serious revelations regarding the theft and substitution of gold claddings from the Sabarimala Temple, carried out under the guise of gold plating and repair. Reliable reports from various media sources and statements made by Devaswom officials themselves have confirmed the loss and suspected theft of gold from the temple premises, which constitutes a grave offence against both the faith of millions of devotees and the sanctity of the Sabarimala shrine," he said.

He further stated that it is well documented that the original gold cladding of the sanctum and associated structures was sponsored by Vijay Mallya in 1998. However, in complete violation of established procedure, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) later handed over the gold-cladded copper plates to one Unnikrishnan Potti on the pretext of repair work at Smart Creations, Ambattur, Chennai.

"As a matter of fact, Smart Creations is not a specialised or authorised temple restorer but a private commercial electroplating unit. Upon return, the weight of the gold claddings showed a reduction of approximately 4.541 kg from the original 42.800 kg, pointing clearly to an act of theft and criminal breach of trust," he said

"It has also been revealed that the original gold-cladded materials were replaced with ordinary gold-plated copper sheets in 2019. When the Dwarapalaka panels were removed in 2019, they remained unaccounted for 39 days. During this period, they are suspected to have been taken to various locations outside Kerala, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and subsequently subjected to manipulations before being returned. There are credible reports that these sacred materials were displayed in certain VIP residences, further exposing the magnitude and brazenness of the criminal conspiracy involving Devaswom officials, private handlers, and external parties," he added.

Earlier, former Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan asserted that the Sabarimala alleged gold theft case should be investigated by the central agency. He alleged that the court had entrusted an officer under the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to conduct an investigation, and the perpetrators were individuals closely associated with the Chief Minister.

Addressing reporters, V Muraleedharan said, "The parts of that sanctum sanctorium of the Sabarimala Temple have been stolen by some people. The court has very clearly mentioned in its judgment yesterday, but unfortunately, the court has entrusted an officer under the Kerala Chief Minister to conduct an investigation. I am sceptical about the efficacy of such an investigation because the perpetrators are all individuals closely associated with the Chief Minister. Without an investigation by the central agency, the real culprits cannot be brought before the law."

He further said that the INDIA bloc members, Congress and CPM, were ignoring the discussion on it in the Assembly.

"Congress and CPM are enacting a drama in the Assembly. When the issue of Gaza arose, they came to a joint decision of conducting a discussion and passing a resolution, but in the case of Sabrimala, they are enacting a drama in the Assembly where no discussion can happen. I would like to ask the ruling state government, is it because of an issue concerning the temple and the Hindu community?" he added.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has suspended B Murari Babu, Deputy Devaswom Commissioner, Haripad, in connection with an alleged false report related to the Sabarimala gold plating project. (ANI)

