Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], August 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday blamed the BJP for the violence during a clash between workers of the two parties in Patna, saying it was triggered by growing support for the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

"This violence is a response to this yatra. Lakhs of people are joining the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' started by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. This is a fight for votes, a fight for the rights of voters. They (BJP) are scared of this support, which is why they are resorting to violence," Pilot told ANI.

Also Read | ISRO’s Joint Space Missions With JAXA Will Foster Collaboration Between Industries and Startups in India and Japan: PM Narendra Modi.

He condemned the incident and urged the government to take strict action. "I condemn this. And the government should take strict action against this. It will not be possible to suppress the voice of the opposition through violence. We will fight with full strength... We ask questions from the Election Commission, and the BJP responds... This yatra is a journey to make people aware," he said.

The clash broke out in front of the Congress office in Patna on Friday after BJP workers staged a protest against the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc rally in Darbhanga. Stones were reportedly pelted during the protest.

Also Read | India-Japan Annual Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba Participate in 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo (Watch Videos).

Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin stated that the public will give a "befitting reply" to Congress. "Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this," he said.

Congress worker Ashutosh, however, blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the clash took place with the government's involvement. "A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government's involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong," he said.

Earlier in the day, Darbhanga Police arrested a man accused of hurling abuses against PM Modi at the INDIA bloc event. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Chaudhary said a case has been registered.

"A case has been registered, and an accused arrested. His name is being verified. The person is identifying himself as Raja...Action will be taken against those found involved," Chaudhary said.

Earlier, a video of the incident showing the man allegedly making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)