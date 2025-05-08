Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] May 8 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision strike under 'Operation Sindoor' and said he would attend an all-party meeting if invited.

"The precision strike carried out by our armed forces is commendable... Pakistan is not able to explain to the world how Indian action is wrong... Their army and government are still functioning and spreading misinformation... They are attacking our civilian areas near the border... I congratulate our forces on their professionalism... Had we been invited to the all-party meeting, we would have definitely attended, but we stand with our government and our forces," he told ANI on Thursday.

The Centre called the all-party meeting on Thursday at the Parliament Annexe building regarding Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the political parties on India's action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several other leaders who participated in the meeting.

The meeting was convened to brief political leaders on the situation after Operation Sindoor--a series of precision missile strikes in the early hours on Wednesday, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from several locations that prove the Pakistani attacks. (ANI)

