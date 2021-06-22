Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday expanded the organisational structure of the party appointing women wing and district presidents.

The appointments have been made in consultation with the party's patron and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, party general secretary Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad said.

He said former Member of Parliament Paramjit Kaur Gulshan has been appointed as patron of the party's women's wing and Harjit Kaur, daughter of former SAD chief late Jagdev Singh Talwandi, has been made the wing's president.

“The party has appointed former Parliamentary Secretary Desraj Singh Dhugga as the president of SC wing and Ajit Singh Rangreta as secretary general,” he said in a statement.

The party has also made appointments of the district unit presidents.

The SAD (Sanyukt) had earlier this month made several key appointments of its office bearers.

It had appointed a total of seven senior vice presidents and 12 general secretaries besides two political advisors.

Following the formation of SAD (Sanyukt), Dhindsa was made its president and Brahmpura its patron.

SAD (Sanyukt) was formed last month after the dissolution of SAD (Taksali) formed by Brahmpura and SAD (Democratic), launched earlier by Dhindsa.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura, who were expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal earlier for revolting against its leadership, had in April announced to float a new party after dissolving their political outfits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)