Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23: The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) proudly announces that Plumbex India 2026, the nation's premier exhibition for water, sanitation, and plumbing products and technologies, will be held from 16th to 18th April 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru.

Plumbex India 2026 is supported by two key Ministries of the Government of India -- the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) -- reinforcing its alignment with national priorities on water security, sanitation, and sustainable urban development.

The Plumbex India continues its legacy as a leading industry platform that brings together manufacturers, developers, architects, consultants, policymakers, contractors, and innovators under one roof to shape the future of India's building services ecosystem.

As the largest and most influential platform for the plumbing, water, sanitation and building industry, Plumbex India has spent decades catalysing sectoral growth, contributing to standardization, and introducing global technologies to the Indian market. Over the years, it has played a pivotal role in advancing the plumbing and sanitation sector by creating a unified platform for knowledge exchange, innovation showcases, and business collaboration. Previous editions have attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors, reinforcing its role in driving industry growth, innovation adoption, and sustainable practices across the construction and infrastructure value chain.

Why Bengaluru?

Plumbex India has evolved beyond an exhibition -- it is a catalyst for industry transformation. By connecting manufacturers, start-ups, and solution providers with architects, real estate developers, and MEP consultants, the platform enables meaningful partnerships that translate into real-world projects and scalable impact.

With Bengaluru expanding rapidly and facing unique urban water management challenges, Plumbex India 2026 serves as a critical convergence point for brands to showcase solutions in a market actively seeking Net-Zero Water buildings, smart water systems, and advanced MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) technologies.

Plumbex India 2026 will host over 15,000 visitors, representing a large and diverse pool of stakeholders, including architects, MEP consultants, real estate developers, contractors, channel partners, technical professionals, and representatives from government and urban development bodies.

Event Highlights - Plumbex India 2026

Plumbex India 2026, South India's largest dedicated to water, sanitation and plumbing (spread across 1.4 lakh sq. ft.), will host high-quality stakeholders from across the building and infrastructure ecosystem.

Key highlights include:

* High-level Symposiums & Panel Discussions featuring industry leaders and policymakers* The student-focused Architectural Design Competition - 'Around the Drop'* The live IPA Bathroom Challenge (with IAPMO & IWSH), aligned with NBC and UIPC-I standards* The prestigious IPA Award of Excellence* Focused networking with the industry stakeholders* A powerful platform to launch and showcase new products and technologies directly to decision-makers

The exhibition aligns strongly with India's growing push toward sustainable water management, green buildings, and resilient urban infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), said, "Plumbex India is far more than an exhibition -- it is a strategic platform driving water security, public health, and sustainable growth. Over the years, the industry has evolved from conventional installations to integrated, high-efficiency water management systems. By bringing Plumbex India 2026 to Bengaluru, we aim to connect global innovations with India's most dynamic construction and infrastructure ecosystem, accelerating the adoption of future-ready plumbing and water management solutions."

Mr. Balkrishna Mehta, Chairman - IPA Bengaluru Chapter, added, "Bengaluru is fully prepared to host the biggest names in the global plumbing, water, and sanitation industry. At BIEC, we are creating a focused business environment where brands can directly engage with the decision-makers shaping the city's rapidly evolving skyline and urban water infrastructure. From smart water heating solutions to advanced sewage treatment and sanitation systems, Plumbex India 2026 will serve as a launchpad for innovations that will redefine water efficiency, sanitation standards, and sustainable living in Indian homes and commercial spaces over the next decade."

About Plumbex India

Organised by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), Plumbex India, established in 2008, is India's largest exhibition dedicated to water, sanitation, and plumbing products and technologies. It provides a comprehensive platform to showcase innovative plumbing solutions, efficient installation systems, and water-efficient technologies, with a strong focus on conservation and sustainable water management. Held on a rotational basis across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the exhibition brings together manufacturers, buyers, policymakers, and industry professionals to drive innovation, collaboration, and responsible water use in the built environment, supporting India's goals for sanitation and sustainable urban growth.

