New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to raise the issue of frozen work visas for foreign truck drivers, particularly Punjabis, with the US government.

Badal said that one tragic accident involving a Punjabi driver should not lead to mass action against the entire community, which has long supported the US trucking industry.

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

https://x.com/HarsimratBadal_/status/1959307266424742136

In a post on X, Harsimrat Kaur Badal shared her letter and wrote, "Today I appealed to @DrSJaishankarto take up the issue of freezing the work visas of all foreign truck drivers following a fatal crash involving a Punjabi trucker with the US govt. Also urged the external affairs minister to take steps to allay the fears of Punjabis that those in the trucking industry may be forced to leave the US. Any mass level action against them would be discriminatory in nature considering the fact that Punjabis have built and sustained trucking logistics and trucking networks over decades."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India's Resilience and Economic Strength Are Now a Hope for the World.

She also requested consular help for the arrested driver, Harjinder Singh.

"Also stressed that a grave mistake by one driver which had resulted in a fatal accident should not be used to punish the entire community. Urged the minister to ensure counselor access is provided to Harjinder Singh, who had been arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide, so that his case could be pleaded appropriately," the post read.

She called for flexibility in new English language rules so drivers have a fair chance to meet the requirements without losing their livelihoods.

"Also urged the minister to take up the issue of giving foreign drivers, including Punjabis, time to upgrade their English language skills to the required level in view of the new executive order detailing new English language proficiency rules for truckers. Asserted those failing such proficiency tests should be allowed to apply for the same again so that their means of livelihood are not taken away from them completely," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)