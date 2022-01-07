Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that the party is opposed to any move to impose President's rule in Punjab adding that people will oust the corrupt Congress government in a democratic manner.

Briefing mediapersons, Badal said, "SAD is a strong votary of federalism and is principally opposed to central measures like imposition of President's rule. We believe it should be left to the Punjabis to shunt out this corrupt, scam-tainted government which has not only failed on all fronts but is even incapable of maintaining law and order in the state."

According to a statement from the party, Badal was reacting to queries about likely imposition of President's rule following the severe security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur yesterday.

The SAD president also made it clear that a major security breach had occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to the state and that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was squarely responsible for this. He said it was condemnable that the security lapses had not been enough identified yet and due action had not been taken.

"The State government should have given utmost importance to the security of the Prime Minister. This matter is beyond politics and should not be politicized," he added.

Badal said the manner in which the Congress government had politicized the State police force was also responsible for the current state of affairs.

"The State has witnessed multiple changes of officers at the top level including the State Police chiefs purely to satisfy the vendetta drive of the Punjab Congress against the SAD. This has led to a paralysis in the chain of command and the wanton politicization of policing decisions," the SAD chief said.

Asserting that Charanjit Singh Channi's days as chief minister were numbered, Badal said, "We do not need President's rule to oust him from office. Punjabis are waiting eagerly to vote him and the Congress party out of power for failing to implement any of the promises made to the people besides taking the State into a state of jungle raj by patronizing gangsters."

Badal also asserted that people realized that the SAD alone stood strong to protect their regional aspirations.

"The SAD also has a proven track record of implanting each and every promise made to the people. We are committed to a strong and stable government which will ensure peace, development and communal harmony," he added.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

