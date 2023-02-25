Amritsar, Feb 25 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday slammed the AAP government for not taking action against those who stormed the Ajnala Police Station and injured six policemen in the following ruckus.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday inquired about the well-being of former Indian hockey player and now Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Jugraj Singh who sustained injuries when self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters clashed with police on Thursday.

"Whatever happened in the Ajnala Police Station attack was all pre-planned as the AAP government of the state, BJP government at the Centre and radical elements were playing a fixed game," Majithia said.

He said that the Punjab Director General of Police has "failed" to take action against the people behind the attack.

Jugaraj Singh received 18 stitches for wounds suffered in the attack, he said.

"Whatever these radical elements were doing was aimed at creating Hindu-Sikh divide with the sole aim of polarisation of votes for benefit of the ruling dispensation," he claimed.

He lambasted the attackers for using the Guru Granth Sahib as a cover for the attack on the police station.

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the DGP, he said that when police stations and police personnel were not safe in the state, what can a common man expect from the government?

On Thursday, Amritpal's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, extracting an assurance from the police that kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh will be released.

Punjab Police had on Friday said the demonstrators used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked policemen in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured.

DGP Gaurav Yadav had said police had acted with restraint on account of the presence of the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

