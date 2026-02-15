Itanagar, February 15: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday at 08:50 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was located at coordinates 27.32° N latitude and 96.12° E longitude. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 15/02/2026 20:50:28 IST, Lat: 27.32 N, Long: 96.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS said in a post on X. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Kamjong.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Myanmar on Sunday at 08:17 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake, with a depth of 100 km, was located at coordinates 22.16° N latitude and 94.51° E longitude. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Myanmar on February 3 at about 9:04 pm, followed by another quake of magnitude 5.3 at 9:21 pm.

