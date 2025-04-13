Talwandi Sabo (PB), Apr 13 (PTI) Calling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) the true inheritor of Punjab, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said time has come to save the state from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which always "looted" it.

Addressing a gathering on Baisakhi a day after he was re-elected as SAD president, Badal said people are determined to bring the party back to power in 2027.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb, Says ' He Will Continue To Inspire Future Generations To Work for Nation Building'.

Once this is done, no gangster or drug smuggler would remain in the state and government jobs will go only to Punjabis, Badal said.

"I am committed to making Punjab the number one state. I am also committed to augmenting social welfare schemes and giving relief to weaker sections. I will safeguard the interest of Punjabis. SAD will reintroduce the 'aata daal' scheme, besides doubling the old age pension and Shagun schemes, and bringing in a law banning outsiders from purchasing agricultural land in Punjab," said Badal.

Also Read | Terror Module Busted in Punjab: Police Bust Terror Module Operated by Germany-Based Gurpreet Singh Alias Goldy Dhillon, Seize Explosive Materials.

The SAD chief also made a fervent appeal for unity in the 'Panth' (community).

All Akalis should come back to the party fold, he said and added, "Time has come to save Punjab from the Congress and the AAP which has always looted it, and repose faith in SAD which has always delivered on its promises."

"Conspiracies" were being hatched to damage the party and erode credibility of Sikh institutions, the SAD chief said, alleging that management boards of both Sri Hazur Sahib and Patna Sahib had been expanded to bring them under government control.

Asserting that all this was initiated once the SAD left the National Democratic Alliance in 2020, Badal said a conspiracy was hatched to woo Jathedars of Takhts by giving them security and other benefits.

He alleged that former Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and others tried to "destroy" the Panth's prestige instead of strengthening it.

"I thank Shiromani Committee for successfully taking back control of the Takht from the central government, which had forced the Jathedars to take a stand against the Sikh community," he alleged.

Calling SAD the "true inheritor" of Punjab, Badal said the party was responsible for speedy development in the state by establishing thermal plants, roads and airports; augmenting irrigation facilities; bringing in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat and paddy, and introducing social welfare schemes.

He condemned the AAP government for "betraying" Punjabis.

"Where is the Rs 1,100 per month for women, Rs 2,500 pension scheme, and promises to lift all 22 crops on MSP and to make Punjab drug-free?" he asked.

Instead of fulfilling these promises the AAP was "looting" Punjab, with Arvind Kejriwal having taken over as the "de-facto chief minister", he alleged.

"Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has abdicated his responsibilities, due to which gangsters have taken over the state. Grenade attacks have become common," Badal said.

Former SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar appealed to the people to support the party in rebuilding the state.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked Akali workers to bury their differences and support the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)