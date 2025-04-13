New Delhi, April 13: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, and said that his contributions in various fields will continue to inspire future generations to work with commitment for nation building. In a message, she said Babasaheb created a distinct identity despite facing extreme difficulties and earned respect around the world with his extraordinary achievements.

He considered education an important tool for social change and empowerment of the downtrodden, the president said. His contributions in various fields will continue to inspire future generations to work with commitment to nation-building, Murmu said. "On this occasion, let us pledge to adopt the ideals of Dr Ambedkar in our lives and work to build a nation that embodies the spirit of social harmony and equality," she said. BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Govt to Mark Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary at Parliament House Lawns on April 14.

A man of prodigious abilities and multifaceted personality, Babasaheb was an economist, educationist, jurist and a great social reformer, the president said. He was an ardent advocate of an egalitarian society and he waged a lifelong struggle for economic and social rights of women and deprived classes, Murmu said. In the message, the President said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens". Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Messages and Bhim Jayanti Images For Free Download Online: Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar With These Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers.

President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb

President #DroupadiMurmu greets fellow citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The President describes Babasaheb as a man of prodigious abilities and a multifaceted personality, highlighting that he was an economist, educationist, jurist, and a great… pic.twitter.com/4M2g6KOkr0 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 13, 2025

Born on April 14, 1891, in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)