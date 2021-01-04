Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital, according to an official on Monday.

According to Aster CMI Hospital official spokesperson, "DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition. All his test results are normal and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital post further observations and recommendations from our medical experts."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he was admitted after collapsing due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi Govind Karajola, and B Sriramulu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)