India News | Safety in Delhi Improves: Police Data Shows Decrease in Rape, Robbery Incidents

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Delhi has witnessed a significant improvement in its law and order situation, according to the latest data released by the Delhi Police on Saturday. The data reveals a decline in cases of murder, robbery, rape, and molestation compared to the previous year.

According to Delhi Police data, while 506 cases of murder were registered in 2023, it decreased to 504 in 2024.

The case of robbery came down to 1654 in 2023 from 1510 to 2024.

According to the police, cases of molestation were also reduced.

While 2345 cases of molestation were registered in 2023, it has come down to 2037 in 2024.

Not only this, according to police data, 2141 cases of rape were registered in 2023, while in 2024 it came down to 2076 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's Special CP Law and Order, Ravindra Yadav said on Friday that whenever the topic (of Law and Order here) has been raised our DCP has countered it with all the facts.

"I don't want to comment on political issues as I am a police officer and not a political leader... Also whenever the topic (of Law and Order here) has been raised our DCP has countered it with all the facts...," he said.

This improvement comes amidst concerns raised by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding the law and order situation in the National Capital.

Kejriwal had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting Delhi's ranking as number one in crimes against women and murder cases among 19 metro cities in India.

In December 2024, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Shah requesting a meeting to discuss concerns regarding law and order in Delhi.

In a letter to Home Minister Shah, Kejriwal had said, "Delhi's law and order is under the Central Government., but Delhi is now being known as the capital of crime."

"Delhi ranks number one in crimes against women among 19 metro cities of India, Delhi ranks number one in murder cases and extortion gangs are active across the city," Kejriwal had said.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

Meanwhile, the Delhi assembly elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. (ANI)

