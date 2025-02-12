Dimapur (Nagaland), Feb 12 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday announced that his government would provide 100 per cent scholarships for students of the state studying in Sainik School.

Rio announced this at a gathering of military personnel and ex-servicemen attended by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps of the Army.

Aimed at strengthening the bond between active personnel and retired servicemen, the Spear Corps hosted a mega rally for ex-servicemen from the armed forces and Assam Rifles at Rangapahar Military Station here.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described the event as a solemn occasion that honoured the sacrifices made by servicemen and their families.

“I salute the supreme sacrifices of the rank and file of our armed forces who have protected India since its independence,” Rio said.

The chief minister also highlighted the increasing participation of Naga youths in the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

Also stressing the importance of Sainik Schools in shaping disciplined and successful citizens, Rio reflected on his own education at Sainik School at Purulia in West Bengal.

The CM announced that the state government would provide 100 per cent scholarships for home state students studying in Sainik School Nagaland to promote excellence and discipline among the youth.

The event witnessed participation of over 1300 ex-servicemen, Veer Naris (war widows), war veterans and their family members.

Rio, himself the son of a soldier who served during the British India period, shared personal anecdotes from his family's military background.

The chief minister also highlighted various welfare schemes available to the people of Nagaland.

He encouraged ex-servicemen and their children to make use of these opportunities to establish businesses or pursue other professional avenues.

The Veer Naris, war veterans, and widows were honoured by the dignitaries for their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

