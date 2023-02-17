New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Saint or Satan, do not judge clients on personal reputation but on the basis of their case, Supreme court Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Friday told the law students at Delhi University here.

Justice Dhulia was speaking at the inauguration of the 19th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court at the varsity's Campus Law Centre.

Also Read | Mehrauli Demolition Case: Delhi High Court Asks DDA to File Affidavit with Google Images.

He urged the student to learn to defend their clients when they join the legal profession.

"Your clients may be sometimes saints or satan, but you do not have to judge them as persons but on the bases of their cases. Ultimately a case is judged by a judge in a court of law," Justice Dhulia told to the student.

Also Read | Wheat Prices Reduce to Rs 2,150 Per Quintal Till March 31 to Check Inflation.

The international moot court, organised in memory of noted jurist and criminal lawyer K K Luthra, will conclude on February 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)