Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The celebration of a three-day-long 'Sakambari Utsavam' has begun on Thursday at Goddess Kanakdurga temple at Indrakeeladri hill in Vijaywada.

In view of the covid appropriate behaviour, the devotees wearing masks are only allowed into the temple after thermal scanning.

Endowments Principal Secretary Vani Mohan, Temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba, Temple Trust Board Chairman P Sominaidu offered prayers to the Goddess on an inaugural day.

This festival relates to the Goddess incarnation 'Sakambari Devi' decorated with vegetables and green leaves. It is celebrated in the lunar month of 'Ashadham' for three days, concluding on the full moon day. (ANI)

