Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Maharashtra government issued revised guidelines of COVID-19 restrictions with few relaxations on Wednesday, and allowed Gyms, Parlors and Salons in the state to open with 50 per cent capacity with effect from August 15.

"All types of shops will be open till 10 pm every day. With a maximum of 200 people allowed in weddings and other events. Government offices to open with full capacity with employees being vaccinated with both doses. Private offices can open for 24 hours with employees being fully vaccinated," stated the Maharashtra government.

"Gyms, Parlors and salons will open with 50 per cent capacity. All types of shops are allowed to stay open till 10 pm. However, all days, Religious, political, cultural events gatherings will not be permitted. Cinema halls, multiplexes and religious places will also remain closed, " the government further stated.

Earlier the government issued SOPs regarding the reopening of schools in the state. In rural areas, physical classes for 5 to 7 and 8 to 12 in urban areas will resume from August 17. (ANI)

