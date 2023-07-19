Samba/Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway was suspended for over an hour following the detection of a suspicious bag outside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, officials said.

The black bag was found in the afternoon lying below a highway flyover at Maheshwar.

Army and police personnel cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in to check the bag, forcing suspension of traffic on the highway as a precautionary measure.

The bomb squad found some clothes and other personal belongings in the bag, the officials said.

"Nothing (incriminating) was found inside … Traffic on the highway has been restored," Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Benam Tosh told reporters.

"All security agencies are (on) alert in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and anything found suspicious is being checked thoroughly, in accordance with the standard operating procedure," Tosh said.

