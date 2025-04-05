Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The preparations for Ram Navami are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. District DM Rajinder Pensia spoke about the directives received by the administration to celebrate the festival.

He said that on the occasion of Ashtami and Navami, the administration has received clear instructions that every Devi temple, Valmiki temple, Ram temple, and Hanuman temple should organize bhajan-kirtan singing or the recitation of the Akhand Ramayana with the cooperation of people.

"On Ashtami and Navami, clear instructions have been received from the administration that with the cooperation of the general public, every Devi temple, Valmiki temple, Ram temple, and Hanuman temple should organize bhajan-kirtan singing or the recitation of the Akhand Ramayana. We have directed the major temples accordingly...", Sambhal DM told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra threw light on the security arrangements in the city ahead of Ram Navami. She said that at several temples, Ramcharitmanas is being recited, and all the preparations have been made to celebrate the festival.

"Cleanness has been assured at every place in the city...At several temples, Ramcharitmanas are being recited...All preparations have been made for the celebrations...", she told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar issued guidelines ahead of Ram Navami celebrations in the state. He instructed to make proper barricading and parking arrangements in view of the large crowd that will come to Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. He further instructed the police to identify the trouble spots in all the police areas of the city and said that the concerned Area Officer/Magistrate and Police Station in Charge should go to each spot and resolve the problems on time.

He also emphasised the peace meetings with the religious leaders of all the communities under the chairmanship of the senior officials, whereas joint meetings should be held with all Additional DM/Sub-DM/ASP/Area Officers and other district-level officers of related departments.

"Installation of fire fighting equipment and availability of fire fighting vehicles should be ensured. CCTV cameras, videography team and drone cameras should be used as per requirement. Adequate security arrangements should be ensured in view of the movement of crowds at railway stations and bus stations. Arrangements should be made for banking, firing, jog squad, anti-social elements and bomb disposal squad as per the requirement", Prashant Kumar further instructed. (ANI)

