Sambhal, Jun 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, on Tuesday submitted to the local authorities the blueprint of a house that is alleged to have been illegally built, an official said.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Vandana Mishra told PTI that the map will be examined before any further action is taken.

Barq has been accused of constructing a house without the approval for a building plan.

He has been served several notices by the SDM.

On May 26, Barq's lawyer, Hilal Ahmad, appeared before the SDM and sought a week to respond to the notices. He said the MP was willing to get the building map approved and pay the compounding fee.

Following the request, the SDM granted a deadline of June 3.

