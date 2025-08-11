Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking information about the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"What exactly has happened to our Vice President (Jagdeep Dhankhar)? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," Raut said in his letter.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. Multiple Opposition leaders have repeatedly raised questions over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that the former VP might have been forced to resign due to differences between leaders.

Raut said in his letter that rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe.

"On July 21, the Parliament session commenced. At 11 a.m., Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar initiated the proceedings. During the session, he appeared normal and conducted the session in a usual manner," Raut wrote.

"There was a verbal altercation between him and the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, after which the House proceedings were adjourned for the day. This suggests that the Chairman's health was fine at that time. However, after 6 p.m. on the same day, it was announced that the Vice President had resigned from his post, citing health reasons. This was shocking for everyone," he added.

He said that what is even more shocking and disturbing is the fact that from July 21 till today, there has been no information about the whereabouts of Dhankhar.

"What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters," he said.

Raut claimed that some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact Dhankhar but were unsuccessful.

"There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," he said.

"In fact, some colleagues from the Rajya Sabha are even contemplating filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court, as we are genuinely worried about the whereabouts of Dhankar and whether he is safe and healthy."

"Before knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court, I thought it to be prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Shri. Dhankhar's current whereabouts, his safety, and health," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have not been known since his resignation and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah issue a statement on the matter.

"After his resignation, we do not know anything about his whereabouts. I had previously heard about the 'Laapataa Ladies,' but this is the first time I have heard about the 'Laapataa' vice president," Sibal told reporters. (ANI)

