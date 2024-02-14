Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Saraswati Puja was celebrated in homes, educational institutions and clubs across West Bengal on Wednesday.

Students wearing colourful attires offered prayers to the goddess in schools, colleges, universities and homes and community pujas.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin ‘Would Be Assassinated’ if Russia Backs Out of Ukraine War, Claims Elon Musk.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

Homes, schools, colleges, and universities resonated with melodious hymns dedicated to Goddess Saraswati from the early hours of the morning.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Mandir: Grand Inauguration of Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Draws Massive Crowds Amid ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Chants.

At Belur Math here, traditional rituals were conducted with utmost reverence.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha's headquarters in Kolkata also joined in the celebrations.

In Durgapur, the Ispat Palli Netaji Club amazed everyone with their colossal 51-foot tall Saraswati idol.

Numerous pandals throughout the state showcased creative themes, including one depicting the iconic Ram Mandir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)