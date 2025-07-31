New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, the bill will be moved for passage.

Also Read | Will AI Take Away Your Job? Microsoft Study Identifies 40 Jobs AI Will Replace and 40 That Remain Safe, Full List Here.

The legislation will consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligations under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest.

The Lower House will also take up the 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' for further consideration.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariff Impact on Stock Market Today: Textile, IT, Auto, Pharma Stocks Trade Lower as US Announces 25% Tariff Plus Penalty on India.

The bill was moved by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on December 17, 2024.

The bill aims to enable reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa, according to the list of business in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage in the Upper House. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)