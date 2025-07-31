Mumbai, July 31: Microsoft revealed a list of jobs that will be impacted by artificial intelligence in the near future. It includes 40 jobs that AI will target and 40 jobs that are safe from the impact. Amid massive tech layoff rounds announced this year, it is better to understand which jobs will be at risk the most. Artificial intelligence has become an everyday tool used by people to draft various types of content for their business or personal uses.

Microsoft has identified a list of jobs that will be at risk due to the advent of AI in the future. The company's research team found that generative AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT were transforming the landscape of how employees performed their duties, and these tools were used by people in various roles. Microsoft's research team called the study "AI applicability" and showed the results with an "AI overlap" score. The higher the score, the riskier the job. Will Indian IT Industry Be Affected by US President Donald Trump’s 25% Tariffs on India? Will There Be More Tech Layoffs?.

40 Jobs Most Affected Due to Highest "AI Overlap" Score

Check the list of jobs below that have the highest "AI overlap" score, meaning they will be affected the most by artificial intelligence in the future. The roles include repetitive communication, content creation, content summarisation, finding data, answering questions, and similar functions.

Interpreters and Translators

Historians

Passenger Attendants

Sales Representatives of Services

Writers and Authors

Customer Service Representatives

CNC Tool Programmers

Telephone Operators

Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs

Brokerage Clerks

Farm and Home Management Educators

Telemarketers

Concierges

Political Scientists

News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists

Mathematicians

Technical Writers

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

Hosts and Hostesses

Editors

Business Teachers, Postsecondary

Public Relations Specialists

Demonstrators and Product Promoters

Advertising Sales Agents

New Accounts Clerks

Statistical Assistants

Counter and Rental Clerks

Data Scientists

Personal Financial Advisors

Archivists

Economics Teachers, Postsecondary

Web Developers

Management Analysts

Geographers

Models

Market Research Analysts

Public Safety Telecommunicators

Switchboard Operators

Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary

40 Jobs Least Affected Due to Lowest "AI Overlap" Score

Microsoft Study also listed the jobs that will be the least affected by artificial intelligence (AI). These jobs include people with skills like painting, maintenance, and dishwashing. Such jobs have the lowest "AI Overlap" score, meaning they will not have a major impact. Check the full list here. Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

Dredge Operators

Bridge and Lock Tenders

Water Treatment Plant and System Operators

Foundry Mold and Coremakers

Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators

Pile Driver Operators

Floor Sanders and Finishers

Orderlies

Motorboat Operators

Logging Equipment Operators

Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators

Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

Roustabouts, Oil and Gas

Roofers

Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators

Helpers–Roofers

Tire Builders

Surgical Assistants

Massage Therapists

Ophthalmic Medical Technicians

Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators

Supervisors of Firefighters

Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers

Dishwashers

Machine Feeders and Offbearers

Packaging and Filling Machine Operators

Medical Equipment Preparers

Highway Maintenance Workers

Helpers–Production Workers

Prosthodontists

Tire Repairers and Changers

Ship Engineers

Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Plant and System Operators, All Other

Embalmers

Helpers–Painters, Plasterers, etc.

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

Nursing Assistants

Phlebotomists

So far, major layoffs have affected sectors like technology, automobile, banking, finance, e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, edtech, and startups for various reasons, including AI. The list published by Windows Central in its report shows that some jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence, while others that require labour or skilled work will not be at risk.

