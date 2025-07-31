Mumbai, July 31: Microsoft revealed a list of jobs that will be impacted by artificial intelligence in the near future. It includes 40 jobs that AI will target and 40 jobs that are safe from the impact. Amid massive tech layoff rounds announced this year, it is better to understand which jobs will be at risk the most. Artificial intelligence has become an everyday tool used by people to draft various types of content for their business or personal uses.
Microsoft has identified a list of jobs that will be at risk due to the advent of AI in the future. The company's research team found that generative AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT were transforming the landscape of how employees performed their duties, and these tools were used by people in various roles. Microsoft's research team called the study "AI applicability" and showed the results with an "AI overlap" score. The higher the score, the riskier the job. Will Indian IT Industry Be Affected by US President Donald Trump’s 25% Tariffs on India? Will There Be More Tech Layoffs?.
40 Jobs Most Affected Due to Highest "AI Overlap" Score
Check the list of jobs below that have the highest "AI overlap" score, meaning they will be affected the most by artificial intelligence in the future. The roles include repetitive communication, content creation, content summarisation, finding data, answering questions, and similar functions.
- Interpreters and Translators
- Historians
- Passenger Attendants
- Sales Representatives of Services
- Writers and Authors
- Customer Service Representatives
- CNC Tool Programmers
- Telephone Operators
- Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
- Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
- Brokerage Clerks
- Farm and Home Management Educators
- Telemarketers
- Concierges
- Political Scientists
- News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
- Mathematicians
- Technical Writers
- Proofreaders and Copy Markers
- Hosts and Hostesses
- Editors
- Business Teachers, Postsecondary
- Public Relations Specialists
- Demonstrators and Product Promoters
- Advertising Sales Agents
- New Accounts Clerks
- Statistical Assistants
- Counter and Rental Clerks
- Data Scientists
- Personal Financial Advisors
- Archivists
- Economics Teachers, Postsecondary
- Web Developers
- Management Analysts
- Geographers
- Models
- Market Research Analysts
- Public Safety Telecommunicators
- Switchboard Operators
- Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary
40 Jobs Least Affected Due to Lowest "AI Overlap" Score
Microsoft Study also listed the jobs that will be the least affected by artificial intelligence (AI). These jobs include people with skills like painting, maintenance, and dishwashing. Such jobs have the lowest "AI Overlap" score, meaning they will not have a major impact. Check the full list here. Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.
- Dredge Operators
- Bridge and Lock Tenders
- Water Treatment Plant and System Operators
- Foundry Mold and Coremakers
- Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators
- Pile Driver Operators
- Floor Sanders and Finishers
- Orderlies
- Motorboat Operators
- Logging Equipment Operators
- Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators
- Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
- Roustabouts, Oil and Gas
- Roofers
- Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators
- Helpers–Roofers
- Tire Builders
- Surgical Assistants
- Massage Therapists
- Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
- Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
- Supervisors of Firefighters
- Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers
- Dishwashers
- Machine Feeders and Offbearers
- Packaging and Filling Machine Operators
- Medical Equipment Preparers
- Highway Maintenance Workers
- Helpers–Production Workers
- Prosthodontists
- Tire Repairers and Changers
- Ship Engineers
- Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Plant and System Operators, All Other
- Embalmers
- Helpers–Painters, Plasterers, etc.
- Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
- Nursing Assistants
- Phlebotomists
So far, major layoffs have affected sectors like technology, automobile, banking, finance, e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, edtech, and startups for various reasons, including AI. The list published by Windows Central in its report shows that some jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence, while others that require labour or skilled work will not be at risk.
