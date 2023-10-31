New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of Textile Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Central Hall of Parliament House on the occasion of his birth anniversary today.

Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, P.C. Mody and senior officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats also joined the dignitaries in paying their tributes to Sardar Patel.

Speaking on this occasion, Birla emphasized Sardar Patel's significant contributions to moulding modern India and noted that the Iron Man's commendable role in crafting a robust constitution will forever be honoured.

"That we have a robust and significant Constitution is a result of the untiring efforts of our leaders like Sardar Patel whose life serves as an inspiring example for all of us, motivating us to wholeheartedly devote ourselves to the nation's welfare", said Birla.

"India, often hailed as the cradle of democratic values or 'Mother of Democracy', possesses a substantial legacy", added Birla.

Birla also underscored that the nation's democratic heritage has been greatly enhanced by the invaluable contributions of leaders like Sardar Patel.

Speaking about the illustrious life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Birla pointed out his crucial role in uniting the varied princely states into the newly formed nation during India's independence, at a critical moment in history. This remarkable feat also earned Sardar Patel the title of the "Architect of Modern India".

Birla also expounded on Sardar Patel's steadfast dedication to a unified and inclusive India which continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's democracy and solidarity. "Sardar Patel's vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to national unity serve as a perennial source of inspiration for countless generations of Indians", Birla stated.

Birla also emphasized the unique importance of the venue, Samvidhan Sadan, especially its iconic Central Hall, which has stood sentinel for India's nation-building journey and its transition to democracy from foreign subjugation.

The Speaker urged the young participants to take pride in the fact that Sardar Patel, with unwavering dedication to our nation and its people, sat at this very Hall to craft a robust Constitution that ensured rights, equality, and justice for every Indian citizen.

Birla administered the Oath of Unity to the participants and urged them to persevere and work towards a golden future for themselves and the country. Since the new India will be built by the new generation, he urged the participants to gather new energy, and new direction and overcome challenges while moving forward.

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly was present at the occasion. (ANI)

