New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has observed that while satire and political criticism are part of free speech, obscene and sexually suggestive attacks cannot be justified under its garb.

Justice Amit Bansal made the remarks while passing an ad-interim injunction in favour of BJP spokesperson and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in his plea against allegedly defamatory and morphed posts circulated after a viral TV debate clip.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon To Campaign for RJD in Bihar Polls? Fact Check Debunks Unverified Claim Circulated With Old Video of Actor's Meeting With Tejashwi Yadav.

The Court stated that public figures like Bhatia must meet a higher threshold for defamation, as their actions are subject to greater scrutiny and criticism. However, Justice Bansal clarified that dignity cannot be attacked with vulgar or morphed content.

The Court held that while some of the impugned posts appeared satirical or hyperbolic and therefore required the defendants' response before any restraint could be imposed, immediate action was warranted against content that was explicit and offensive.

Also Read | Simpl Stops Payment Operations After RBI Says BNPL Startup Lacks Proper Authorisation.

Accordingly, it directed the Samajwadi Party Media Cell and another defendant to remove specific URLs within 24 hours, failing which X (formerly Twitter) must take them down within 72 hours.

It also ordered the immediate removal of a morphed post by user @VishPatel644653 captioned "Coming out of a Vish Patel Neha Twitter Gaurav Bhatia coming out of weight Rape," restrained all defendants from circulating explicit, obscene or sexually suggestive material about Bhatia, and directed X to disclose subscriber information of several defendants and the said user within a week.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up next on October 30, 2025, before the Joint Registrar and on November 19, 2025, before the Court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)