New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Latching on to the closure of a case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain by the CBI, the AAP on Friday said he along with others had to face "undue harassment" as the agency had registered the case against them even though there was "no evidence".

The CBI recently closed a case against Jain and others which was registered by the agency in May 2018 for alleged corruption in the hiring of a creative team for Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD). Jain was then PWD minister.

The agency filed its closure report before a special court after failing to gather enough evidence to prosecute the senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and others in the case.

"For how long you will stretch investigation of a case where there is no evidence to prove the charge," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters when his reaction was sought on the CBI closing the case registered against Jain.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre had got some other cases registered against AAP leaders and ministers in the past but the prosecution could not prove the allegations against them.

Last year, Bharadwaj said, a Delhi court discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in a case related to the alleged assault on the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

"And, now the CBI's closure report in the case against Satyendra Jain has come. They investigated the case and could not get any evidence. But, undue harassment happened. While the case grabbed headlines in the newspapers, the news channels also ran stories," Bharadwaj said.

"The CBI's closure 'clearly shows' that they register cases against our legislators and ministers and also investigate even though there was no evidence," he charged.

The CBI had registered the case against Jain on May 28, 2018 on a reference from office of the Lieutenant Governor of the NCT of Delhi to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the award of tender to a private company for hiring a creative team for the PWD works.

The agency claimed to have conducted a year-long preliminary inquiry, in which it levelled serious allegations of corruption against the minister. It went on to file a corruption case against Jain and other PWD officers on the basis of its findings.

However, after four years of probe into the allegations, the CBI did not find enough material to buttress its claims of corruption and prosecute the then PWD minister Jain, resulting in the closure of the case.

